Coronavirus: This Is Greatest Global Crisis Of Our Generation – Popular Muslim Scholar

By - 50 mins on March 24, 2020
Prominent Muslim scholar and American theologian, Shaykh Dr. Yasir Qadhi, has asserted that the Coronavirus (COVID-19) is “the greatest global crisis of our generation”, while asking people who are still not taking the disease seriously to do otherwise.

Concise News reports that Qadhi on Sunday enjoined all and sundry to be “be mentally prepared” as doing that “is winning more than half the battle”.

In a complementary post, the 45-year-old urged everyone to ‘be prepared’, pointing out that “this crisis will be a global game-changer”.

As of Tuesday, more than 382,000 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in more than 190 countries and territories of the world, resulting in more than 16,500 deaths and more than 102,000 recoveries.

