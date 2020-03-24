Coronavirus: This Is Greatest Global Crisis Of Our Generation – Popular Muslim Scholar

Prominent Muslim scholar and American theologian, Shaykh Dr. Yasir Qadhi, has asserted that the Coronavirus (COVID-19) is “the greatest global crisis of our generation”, while asking people who are still not taking the disease seriously to do otherwise.

Concise News reports that Qadhi on Sunday enjoined all and sundry to be “be mentally prepared” as doing that “is winning more than half the battle”.

This crisis will be a global game-changer. There will be a pre-2020 era, & a post-2020 era. Those who make it through will tell tales to their children & grandchildren regarding this time & the customs that will have changed (we still don’t know to what extent yet!) #BePrepared — Dr. Yasir Qadhi (@YasirQadhi) March 22, 2020

This isn’t intended to be scare-mongering. It’s intended to make those of us who haven’t realized the seriousness of the situation to become more serious. Just to be mentally prepared is winning more than half the battle.

This is the greatest global crisis of our generation. — Dr. Yasir Qadhi (@YasirQadhi) March 22, 2020

In a complementary post, the 45-year-old urged everyone to ‘be prepared’, pointing out that “this crisis will be a global game-changer”.

As of Tuesday, more than 382,000 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in more than 190 countries and territories of the world, resulting in more than 16,500 deaths and more than 102,000 recoveries.