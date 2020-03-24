Home » Coronavirus: ‘Stay At Home’, Pastor Sam Adeyemi Tells Nigerians

By - 48 mins on March 24, 2020
Pastor Sam Adeyemi/Daily Post

The Senior Pastor of Daystar Christian Centre, Sam Adeyemi, has asked Nigerians to stay at home amid the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

Concise News reports that Adeyemi, one of the most recognisable preachers in Nigeria urged all and sundry not to “use announced figures to measure the spread of the virus”.

He also affirmed on his verified Twitter handle on Tuesday that the current ordeal “will pass”.

Earlier, the motivational speaker labelled covid-19 “an enemy”.

On how best to handle the current condition, the 53-year-old encouraged humanity to “approach the situation with humility and empathy, pray for wisdom and apply the solutions that emerge with diligence”.

As at the time of publishing this report, in Nigeria, there are 42 confirmed cases, 39 active cases, two persons discharged and just one death recorded.

