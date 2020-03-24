Coronavirus: ‘Stay At Home’, Pastor Sam Adeyemi Tells Nigerians

The Senior Pastor of Daystar Christian Centre, Sam Adeyemi, has asked Nigerians to stay at home amid the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

Concise News reports that Adeyemi, one of the most recognisable preachers in Nigeria urged all and sundry not to “use announced figures to measure the spread of the virus”.

He also affirmed on his verified Twitter handle on Tuesday that the current ordeal “will pass”.

Please stay home now if you are in Nigeria, especially Lagos. Don’t use announced figures to measure the spread of the virus. They’re 1 to 2 weeks behind reality because testing follows strict guidelines. This will pass, but we must limit the impact. Have faith and take cover! — Sam Adeyemi (@sam_adeyemi) March 24, 2020

Earlier, the motivational speaker labelled covid-19 “an enemy”.

#COVIDー19 is an enemy that is not discriminating based on our region or religion in wanting to take us out. Can we see how irrelevant the things that divide us are? Hoping we come through this experience fighting poverty, disease, ignorance, underdevelopment, etc. together. — Sam Adeyemi (@sam_adeyemi) March 24, 2020

On how best to handle the current condition, the 53-year-old encouraged humanity to “approach the situation with humility and empathy, pray for wisdom and apply the solutions that emerge with diligence”.

#COVIDー19 reminds us that as powerful as we are as humans, we have limitations. We must approach the situation with humility and empathy, pray for wisdom and apply the solutions that emerge with diligence. Also, we can only win together. Let’s bury our pride and prejudices. — Sam Adeyemi (@sam_adeyemi) March 23, 2020

As at the time of publishing this report, in Nigeria, there are 42 confirmed cases, 39 active cases, two persons discharged and just one death recorded.