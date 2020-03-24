As numbers of coronavirus cases continues to increase in Nigeria, Veteran Nollywood actress, Hilda Dokubo has called on pastors who think they have supernatural powers to heal the infected people.
Dokubo made the call in an Instagram post earlier on Tuesday.
It is, however, not clear if the actress is stylishly taking swipes at the clerics or she indeed calling on them to go to hospitals and heal those who have been infected.
She wrote “Can all the pastors who are convinced that they have supernatural powers to heal go to the hospitals and lay hands on those infected? so this virus can go back to where it came from and we can return to our normal lives.
