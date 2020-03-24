Coronavirus: Nigerians React To Buhari, Kyari’s Test Results

Nigerians have expressed mixed reactions to the news of the Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Abba Kyari, testing positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).

Kyari reportedly travelled to Munich, Germany, on Saturday, March 7th, to meet with officials of Siemens over the Nigerian electricity expansion programme.

It was learned he returned to Nigeria on Saturday, March 14th.

Executive Chairman of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission, Prof James Momoh, was said to have accompanied Kyari on the trip.

Kyari is said to have been attending meetings with Buhari, Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, ministers and other members of the Federal Executive Council.

It was also learned that the result came out on Monday and Kyari has gone into absolute isolation.

Meanwhile, President Buhari was said to have been tested negative by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and has been briefed on the result.

Nigerians on Tuesday took to social media to call for the sack of Kyari for, according to them, exposing the President, while others blamed him for not going into self-isolation immediately he returned from Germany.

Concise News captured some of the reactions below:

Abba Kyari didn't quarantine. Why are Nigerian big men so irresponsible? — Nedu Ekeke #BBOG (@Nedunaija) March 24, 2020

Aso Rock right now after Abba kyari supposed Corona virus case pic.twitter.com/cQ5rQHQdH6 — Chief Ezekwueche 👑 (@FBanks7) March 23, 2020

BREAKING: Abba-Kyari tests positive. Is this how God wants to deliver Nigerians? pic.twitter.com/X5ucshuFNQ — the Morris Monye factor (@Morris_Monye) March 24, 2020

I don’t care how close we are, if I see you celebrating the reported Coronavirus status of Abba Kyari, I’m going to unfollow you. And I’m never ever going to respect you again. We can disagree and all, but we should never ever lose our empathy. It’s what defines us eventually. — Gimba Kakanda (@gimbakakanda) March 24, 2020

Nigerian De Facto President Abba Kyari, has tested positive for Coronavirus. We hope Buhari is not infected already. Aso Rock must be in total lock down now… Uncle Femi Adesina would still defend their clueless govt, simple self isolation they can't observe pic.twitter.com/kKnDB8Y3fZ — Tosin Olugbenga (@TosinOlugbenga) March 24, 2020

President @MBuhari Tests Negative for COVID-19, His Chief of Staff Abba Kyari is Positive. – @THISDAYLIVE — Tife Sanwo-olu🇳🇬 (@tifesanwoolu) March 24, 2020

Abba Kyari owes every Nigerian one single duty. As soon as he finds out the result of his Coronavirus test, he must manage his proximity to the President very strategically for the sake of 200,000,000 Nigeria. Please sir, do this one thing for us! 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/LOsvILptY5 — Nejeeb Bello Oyarese (@NejeebBello) March 24, 2020

Breaking news: the de facto president,Abba Kyari down with illness suspected to be Corona Virus after he visited Germany Though coughing severely, Kyari is said to have been attending meetings including wit Buhari, VP Osinbajo, ministers and oda members of the FEC Salvation. — DEMAGOGUE PhD.🔺senior advocat🎓 (@von_Bismack) March 24, 2020

A whole Abba Kyari is sick and you're still keeping him in Nigeria?? Fly him out of the country na!

🤡🤡🤡 — Oga McCoy 🇳🇬 (@mccoyinnocent) March 24, 2020

JUST IN: Abba Kyari has tested positive for Coronavirus according to This Day Newspaper. IF true, my personal advice:

SHUT DOWN Aso Rock,

FUMIGATE the whole building,

ISOLATE all members of the Presidency and federal executive council for 14 days. I’m only talking as a friend. — #OurFavOnlineDoc 🛂 (@DrOlufunmilayo) March 24, 2020

Abba Kyari testing positive to Coronavirus after sitting in on meeting of the Coronavirus Taskforce tells you a lot about what that Taskforce is (not) doing. They knew he had gone to Germany and Egypt, yet nobody asked him to self-isolate? “Get professionals” – they said no. — Demola Olarewaju (@DemolaRewaju) March 24, 2020

Shutdown Aso Rock. Disinfect the entire building. Quarantine and isolate everyone in the building for a minumum of 14 days. This includes President Muhammadu Buhari, VP Yemi Osinbajo, COS Abba Kyari and other top ranking government officials https://t.co/9GLZW9a13j — Obinna Nwosu (@obi_Nwosu) March 24, 2020

If it's true that Buhari’s Chief Of Staff, Abba Kyari is sick and suspected of contracting #Coronavirus as reported by Sahara Reporters, then everyone in Asorock should undergo COVIKK-1-9-Virus test including the president. This shit is getting real. — AyeMojubar 😷 (@ayemojubar) March 24, 2020