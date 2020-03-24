Coronavirus: Jigawa Set To Convert Hotels To Isolation Centers

Jigawa State Government has announced that it may convert some hotels in the state into isolation centres for the northwest region.

The Jigawa State Government on Monday ordered the immediate closure of secondary and primary schools as part of precautionary measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Dr Abba Zakari, the commissioner of health in the state, made this known during a press briefing with newsmen at the state secretariat in Dutse, on Tuesday.

Zakari, who noted that this was necessary due to the rapid increase of cases by the day, said the state government will take every precautionary step to ensure that the spread of the disease is curtailed.

He said “All schools including Islamiya and Tsangaya Schools are ordered to be shut. Gatherings of more than 20 persons are also banned. We advise everyone to be mindful of social distance and also to practice personal hygiene.

”We are also working with religious and traditional leaders to ensure full compliance.

”The state government is also working to establish a test center in the state.”