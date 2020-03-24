Coronavirus: Ganduje Orders Civil Servants To Stay-At-Home

Kano State Governor Abdullahi Ganduje on Tuesday ordered all civil servants to stay off office for a period of two weeks in order to prevent the spread of Covid-19 to the state.
Commissioner for Information, Comrade Muhammad Garba disclosed this during a press briefing shortly after the state’s executive council meeting on Tuesday.
He said the stay at home order starts from Wednesday.
The commissioner also said the government has ordered for a ban on the inflow of large passenger busses into the state.
