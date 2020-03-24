Coronavirus Forces Senate To Suspend Plenary

The Nigerian Senate on Tuesday suspended plenary for two weeks as part of measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
The Upper Chamber also called on the Federal Government to devote special funds to fight the dreaded disease.
Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, made known these resolutions of the Senate after a closed-door session of the upper chamber.
The number of Coronavirus cases in Nigeria has been on the increase with the recent case being the Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Abba Kyari who has tested positive for the disease.
President Buhari, however, tested negative for the disease.
