Coronavirus: FG Shuts Down Lagos National Stadium

The Federal Government on Monday shut down National Stadium in Surulere, Lagos State, over the Coronavirus pandemic currently ravaging the world.

The Liaison Officer of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Bode Durotoye, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos that the directive was from the Minister of Youths and Sports Development, Sunday Dare,

Durotoye said that the facility would be re-opened to the public when the situation improves.

“I got the directive from the Minister this morning that we should shut down the National Stadium in Lagos temporarily in line with the Federal Government’s directive that all social gatherings should be suspended for now.’’

Incidentally, Lagos State Government had directed that not more than 50 people should gather at any public place for now. The liaison officer said that those steps were part of the governments’ initiatives to curtail the spread of coronavirus in the country.

He added that the office last Friday had issued notices to all the fitness clubs operating at the stadium not to use the facility from today (Monday) till further notice.

“I have asked my staff to ensure that the people using the stadium for sports and businesses comply with the directive. I urge all the users of the stadium to stay away from the stadium for now; all the offices and businesses in the stadium are closed until further notice.”

“As soon as the situation improves, the stadium will be re-opened for the use of the public,” Durotoye said.