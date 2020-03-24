Coronavirus: Ex-Real Madrid President Taken To Hospital With Symptoms

Former Real Madrid President, Fernando Martin, has been reportedly admitted to the Intensive care Unit of the Puerta de Hierro Hospital in Madrid with coronavirus (COVID -19) symptoms.

Concise News reports that Martin was the interim president of the Spanish giants in 2006.

Martin, aged 72, succeeded Florentino Perez in 2006 when the current Real Madrid supremo resigned from his post.

He stayed in office for around two months until Ramon Calderon won the club’s presidential elections and took over the reins of Los Blancos.

The news comes a couple of days after erstwhile Los Blancos president Lorenzo Sanz passed away after being hospitalised with COVID-19.

The coronavirus death toll in Spain reached 2182, adding 462 fatalities overnight , the health ministry said on Monday.