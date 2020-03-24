Coronavirus: Ex-Liverpool Goalie Reina Says He ‘Had Symptoms’

Spanish goalkeeper for English Premier League (EPL) club Aston Villa on loan from A.C. Milan, Pepe Reina, has revealed that he had symptoms of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease and the former Liverpool shot-stopper has encouraged people to “follow the restrictions”.

Concise News reports that the 37-year-old shot-stopper moved back to the Premier League in January, when the Villains picked him up on a loan deal until June 2020.

He played six games for Dean Smith’s side before the forced break due to the Coronavirus outbreak and now the world cup winner has admitted to having symptoms of the COVID-19 virus.

“I’ve had symptoms related to the Coronavirus,” he told El Partiziado De Cope.

“I had a dry cough, fever and breathing difficulties this week. But I’m feeling better now.

“I frequently follow the news in Spain, Italy, and England.

“I have a lot of people close to me and that’s why I’m interested in knowing what’s going on and the decisions being made.

“The more we follow the restrictions, the sooner everything will pass. We must have a serious attitude towards the isolation. I’m sure that we will emerge from this situation more united and strengthened.”

Chelsea’s Callum Hudson-Odoi and Arsenal’s Mikel Arteta have said that they have recovered from COVID-19.

As of Tuesday, more than 386,000 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in more than 190 countries and territories, resulting in more than 16,700 deaths and more than 102,000 recoveries.