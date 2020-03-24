Coronavirus: Drogba Sends Message To Ex-Coach Who Tested Positive

Africa football great, Didier Drogba, has sent a message of hope to Galatasaray manager Fatih Terim and vice-president Abdurrahim Albayrak following their positive tests for Coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Concise News reports that the highly-respected Terim assures he is in “good hands” though.

“According to test results today, my coronavirus result was positive,” Terim, 66, tweeted on Monday.

“I’m in good hands at the hospital. Don’t worry. I’ll make another announcement as soon as possible.”

In a message written in Turkish, Drogba, a Chelsea legend and erstwhile Galatasaray frontman is upbeat Albayrak and Terim can beat the virus that has placed all football-related activities on hold.

Çok değerli Hocam İmparator Fatih Terim ve İkinci Başkanımız Abdurrahim Albayrak’ın corona virüs sonuçlarının pozitif çıktığını üzüntüyle öğrenmiş bulunmaktayım. İki güçlü karakterin bu virüsü de yenebileceğine inancım sonsuz

Dualarım Hocam,Başkanım ve bütün Türk halkıyla beraber — Didier Drogba (@didierdrogba) March 23, 2020

“I regret to learn that the results of the coronavirus of my esteemed coach emperor Fatih Terim and our vice-president Abdurrahim Albayrak have been positive,” tweeted Drogba.

“I have an infinite belief that two powerful characters can beat this virus. My prayers are with my coach, my president, and all the Turkish people.”After a brief stint with Shanghai Shenhua, Drogba joined the Turk Telekom Stadium giants on 28 January 2013, after agreeing to a one-and-a-half-year deal.

There, he won the Super Lig, Turkish Cup, and Turkish Super Cup titles before heading to Chelsea for a second stint.

As of 24 March, more than 382,000 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in more than 190 countries and territories, resulting in more than 16,500 deaths and more than 102,000 recoveries.