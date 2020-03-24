Coronavirus: Bayelsa Govt Bars Persons Coughing From Entering Commercial Buses

The Bayelsa State Government has barred persons coughing, sneezing or showing any sign of respiratory infection from boarding any commercial vehicles and boats in the state.

Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Transport, Ere Efeke, made this known in a statement on Monday.

He said this was part of measures to manage the coronavirus pandemic in the transport sector of the state.

He said that all vehicles would henceforth carry a maximum of the driver, one passenger in front seat and two passengers per seat while Keke riders would have two passengers with only the rider in front.

Efeke also said that boats were not allowed to carry more than two passengers per seat.

He further said, “All transport operators/companies are expected to have at their entrances, handwashing equipment with soaps and running water.

“All operators shall have alcohol-based sanitisers in their vehicles.

“All taxis and buses should restock their vehicles with wipes, tissues and other disposable items for use by passengers to wipe down doors and other handles.”

The government, while discouraging non-essential travels, directed the vehicle inspection officers of the ministry and the NURTW, TOAN, RTEAN “and other law enforcement agencies” to supervise, coordinate and enforce the directives.