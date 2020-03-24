Coronavirus: My Son Didn’t Attend Ibadan PDP Rally Upon Return From Abroad

Former Vice President of Nigeria Atiku Abubakar has reacted to reports that his son refused to isolate himself upon return, Concise News reports.

Atiku had on Sunday revealed that his son tested positive for the deadly disease, saying he had been moved to Gwagwalada specialist hospital, Abuja.

But reports on Monday emerged that Atiku’s son attended a popular club in Abuja, as well as the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP’s rally that was held in Ibadan.

Atiku, in a statement by his Media Adviser, Paul Ibe, dismissed the reports.

Describing the reports as a ‘false narrative,’ Atiku said his son returned to the country on 17th March via Switzerland from some business engagements in France and Switzerland and isolated himself when he returned to Abuja.

He urged Nigerians to disregard the ‘perfidious information that his son accessed open location.

“The clinical case attended a private meeting of six (6) persons same day in Lagos, stayed in his private house for the night and took an Aero 5.20pm flight to Abuja on the 18th,” the statement read.

“The case did not travel with his family or any other but travelled alone by Emirates Airline.

The case wore face mask as a precautionary measure since his arrival in Nigeria.”