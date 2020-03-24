Coronavirus: Another Serie A Player Tests Positive To Disease

In the Italian Serie A, Atalanta goalkeeper Marco Sportiello is the first player from Champions League campaigners’ squad to have contracted the Coronavirus (covid-19) disease, the club has announced.

Concise News reports that the club announced on their official website on Tuesday evening that Sportiello has tested positive for the virus.

Bergamo has one been of the worst hit areas in Italy with covid-19.

Footage circulated last week of the Italian government sending in military vehicles to collect the coffins of victims in Bergamo as there was nowhere to host them due to the backlog in the crematorium.

It is believed that the Champions League Round of 16 game between Atalanta and Valencia, played in Milan on February 19 may have been the catalyst for the number of deaths in the city.

Around 44,000 fans attended the game in San Siro that night.

Players as Juventus’ Blaise Matuidi and AC Milan’s Daniel Maldini are recuperating from the dreaded disease.

As at the time of publishing this report, the total number of coronavirus cases in Italy is 69, 176, while deaths is put at 6, 820.