Coronavirus: AMVCA 2020 Participants At Risk – Lagos Govt

The Lagos state commissioner for health, AKin Abayomi, on Tuesday said that all celebrities who graced the 7th Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA) may have been exposed to coronavirus infection.

The event, held on 14 March in Victoria Island, Lagos, was attended by top Nigerian entertainers.

In a tweet on his official Twitter handle, Abayomi said the participants at the AMVCA may have come in contact with one of the confirmed cases in Lagos.

“#COVID19 Lagos Alert! I hereby notify you that all participants at the African Magic viewers’ Choice Award (AMVCA) held on14th March at @EkoHotels may have come in contact with one of the confirmed cases in Lagos and are most likely to have been exposed to #COVID19 Infection,” the tweet read.

This comes barely a week after controversial blogger Kemi Olunloyo said that a ‘“big” celebrity who graced the event tested positive.

“A BIG Nigerian Celebrity has tested positive for #Covid19. Just like the foreign ones announced, wait for the MSM. Fans don’t like me talking about their fave Celebrities. They ask me to mind my business so pls WASH YOUR HANDS and stay away from Celebrities,”she had tweeted.