CJN Suspends Court Proceedings Over Coronavirus

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Tanko Ibrahim Muhammad, has ordered that all courts in the nation to suspend judicial activities in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Muhammad gave the directive in a statement posted on the National Judicial Council (NJC) website on Monday.

He directed all courts to close for at least two weeks, effective from Tuesday, March 24.

The CJN also directed all heads of courts to ensure compliance for an initial period of two weeks.

The CJN asked courts to only entertain “matters that are urgent, essential or time bound according to the nation’s extant laws.”

Justice Muhammad also directed all federal judicial bodies to continue working while ensuring that members of the public coming for official matters.

Similarly, meetings and conferences are expected not to exceed the recommended number of 50.

“Further to my earlier circular Ref. No. NJC/CIR/HOC/II/629 dated 20th March, 2020, on the above subject matter. In view of the reality of the COVID-19 in the country and in order to take further preventive steps, all heads of courts are, from tomorrow, the 24th day of March 2020, directed to suspend court sittings for an initial period of two weeks at the first instance, except in matters that are urgent, essential or time bound according to our extant laws,” he said.

“Your Lordships are hereby directed to bring the content of this circular to the notice of all stakeholders in justice administration, please.”