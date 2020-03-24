Cardi B Believes Celebrities Paid To Declare Coronavirus Status

Popular American rapper Cardi B has insinuated that celebrities are being paid to declare they tested positive for coronavirus.

Concise News reports that British actor Idris Elba and his wife, Tom Hanks, and Rita Wilson, have said they tested positive for the virus.

In an Instagram live video, Cardi B slammed the US government which he accused of not doing enough in containing the virus.

She called on the government to also pay her, so that she can as well make such declaration.

“[In] Wuhan, China right now, the coronavirus cases is going lower. But that’s because when they quarantined people, they were spraying s**t in the streets,” she noted.

“They were knocking on each door, taking people’s temperature and everybody that had the coronavirus, they were like doing strict quarantine on them. While we’re quarantining at home, what is the [U.S.] government doing?

The Bronx rap star said, “But then I be seeing these basketball players say like, ‘Yeah, I have the coronavirus, but I don’t got no symptoms.’ So how the f**k am I supposed to know when I’m supposed to get tested for it?”

“That’s my problem right there. [The government] not really saying what it is. Tell me what it is and what it ain’t,” she continued.

“I’m starting to feel like y’all n***as is paying n***as to say that they got it,” she remarked. “If y’all are paying n***as to say that they got it, pay me too.”