Buhari’s Chief Of Staff Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Abba Kyari, the chief of staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, has tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19), after a foreign trip, Concise News understands.

Kyari’s status of COVID-19 was disclosed after the federal executive council meeting was suspended indefinitely.

He reportedly did not exhibit any symptom, but was advised to run a test on Saturday.

The chief of staff discovered the test was positive on Monday and has since the gone into isolation.

Sources from Aso rock say that the president has also been advised to run a test.

Alongside a minister, Buhari’s chief of staff had attended a meeting in Germany with officials of Siemens to discuss issues relating to the Nigerian power sector.