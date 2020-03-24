Bauchi Governor Bala Mohammed Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Bauchi state governor Bala Mohammed has tested positive for coronavirus, his media aide, Mukhtar Gidado, said Tuesday.
Mohammed was said to have had contact with the infected son of former vice president of Nigeria Atiku Abubakar.
The governor, who has yet to show any symptoms of the disease, has since gone into self-isolation to prevent any possible spread of the virus, according to his media aide.
More to come…
