A-list comedian Alibaba has advised Nigerians to take proper measures in preventing the spread of coronavirus outbreak in the country and stop believing that prayer can cure it.

In an Instagram post in the wee hours of Tuesday, Alibaba asked his 937k followers not to be deceived by clerics.

“Don’t let pastors deceive you, prayer cannot cure coronavirus. Or any Imam… stay safe. Dont test God. You can not be holier than the Pope and other Senior Pastors. They have all said stay at home, away from exposing yourself to contamination and pray. Don’t try to impress anyone with your faith. Be guided”.

The Nigerian government Tuesday confirmed two fresh coronavirus (Covid-19) cases in Lagos and Ogun.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed the new cases in a tweet, raising the number of confirmed cases in the country to 42.

The health agency said that while one of the cases was a returning traveler, the other was a contact of a previously confirmed case.