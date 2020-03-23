Zamfara: APC Accuses PDP Of Attempt To Intimidate Supreme Court

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has accused the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of an attempt to intimidate the Supreme Court over its decision to review its judgment in the Zamfara State governorship election.

National Publicity Secretary of the APC, Lanre Issa-Onilu, made this known in a statement issued on Sunday in Abuja while reacting to the PDP’s statement on the forthcoming judgement.

Issa-Onilu said that PDP has unfortunately come to be known for deploying blackmail and intimidation of state institutions as a strategy to circumvent or derail processes and procedures that are at variance with any of its inordinate interests.

He added that unfortunately, the PDP has failed woefully on the Zamfara matter, while reiterating that PDP is not a party to its intra-party matter before the Supreme Court.

Issa-Onilu said: “The PDP’s declaration that the Supreme Court has no option than to dismiss the pending application by the APC to review its judgment on the Zamfara State governorship election matter amounts to yet another effort by the opposition party to intimidate the apex court.

“This is criminal and irresponsible for a party that had once run the country for an uninterrupted period of 16 years. Being voted out of power for maladministration should not make the PDP seek to bring the country down by taking actions or making statements that are targeted at undermining a critical state institution like the judiciary.”

The party spokesperson said that there is a world of difference between the Supreme Court review sought on the Zamfara matter and the matters that the Supreme Court dismissed regarding Imo and Bayelsa states.

Issa-Onilu added that unlike what happened in Bayelsa and Imo, in Zamfara, the Supreme Court is not being requested to review its decision but noted that the unique thing about Zamfara’s case at the Supreme Court was that the APC is not attacking the judgment of their lordships but only praying that they vary their consequential order for the purpose of justice.

Issa-Onilu stressed that the PDP, despite not being a party in the matter, is scared as it found itself to have immensely benefitted from our intra-party squabbles, by reaping where it never sowed.

He said that the Supreme Court had earlier affirmed that it has the powers to review its own decisions and that it is not averse to correcting an error when that is noticed or when it is brought to its attention.

“We call on the Supreme Court to focus on dispensing justice in the case of Zamfara State as well as other matters before it and ignore the irresponsible ranting of the PDP,” the APC said.