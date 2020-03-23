What We Will Do If Supreme Court Reviews Zamfara Gov’ship – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says it will call for the review of Supreme Court judgments on some of the elections held in 2019, if the apex court reviews its earlier judgment on the governorship and other elections in Zamfara.

The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, stated this during a press conference held on Sunday in Abuja.

Ologbondiyan said that while the apex court had maintained that its decision was final in the earlier calls for review, the PDP had also stood by the decision of the court.

He added that this as the position of the party after a crucial meeting with critical stakeholders from Zamfara State, in Abuja on Saturday.

“Our position in the PDP is that since the Supreme Court has declared that its decisions are final, Nigerians have come to accept it as such.

“But if the apex court, by any way or measure, goes after Zamfara for a review, PDP will be forced to seek for review of other elections that we believed were not fair on our side,” he said.

Ologbondiyan said the PDP stands by its earlier statement in which it raised the alarm that the APC was behind the agitation that the Supreme Court should reverse its judgment on the Zamfara State governorship election matter.

He asserted that the APC’s ploy is to arm-twist the apex court to review the case contrary to the already affirmed finality of the Supreme Court judgments as firmly established in the court’s judgment on Imo and Bayelsa states election matters.

It said: “The PDP is aware of the efforts being made by agents of the APC to blackmail and arm-twist the Supreme Court to commit a judicial summersault and give them judgment through the back door.

“But our party, the generality of Nigerians and in fact the justices of the Supreme Court know that the court has no option before it than to dismiss the application. This is because the Supreme Court had consistently decided on the finality of judgments reached by the court, which it reaffirmed in its judgments on the Bayelsa and Imo states governorship elections, where the apex court dismissed the applications for review on the ground that it lacked jurisdiction to review its own judgment.

“So the inevitable fate of the APC application on Zamfara is to be dismissed. It cannot have any life before the Supreme Court. That is why the Supreme Court had no business in the first place reserving judgment on the matter. In fact, all issues bothering on review were never reserved for judgment but dismissed because of the Supreme Court’s belief in the finality and infallibility of its own judgment.”