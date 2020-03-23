Uche Jombo Calls For Replacement Of Buhari’s Media Team

Nigerian movie star Uche Jombo has said that all media team of President Muhammadu Buhari should be replaced, Concise News reports.

Jombo said this while reacting to Buhari’s address on coronavirus pandemic.

According to the actress who faulted the President’s address, the media team ought to have corrected him before sharing it the video of the address on social media.

“The whole of president Buhari social media team needs to be replaced over COVIK ONE NINE video for not correcting him, watched it and shared it.

“Face with a rolling eye now even ghana people on my TL are having fun with it. I hope the “baba must speak to us” WhatsApp group people are happy,” she tweeted.

