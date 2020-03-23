Nigerian Newspapers: Top 10 Headlines Monday, March 23rd, 2020

Welcome to the Concise News roundup of the top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines for today Monday, March 23rd, 2020.

Kate Henshaw and Banky W have thanked former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar for announcing that his son had tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19) on Sunday. Atiku, who was Nigeria’s vice president between 1999 and 2007, announced in a tweet on his verified handle that “my son has tested positive to coronavirus.”

2. Atiku’s Son Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar on Sunday said his son had tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19). Atiku, who was Nigeria’s vice president between 1999 and 2007, made this known in a tweet on his verified handle hours after the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) had confirmed a COVID-19 case in Abuja.

Africa’s most populous nation, Nigeria, has confirmed 18 COVID-19 cases in two days, with the Governor of Lagos state directing government employees to stay at home for the next 14 days. While the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) recorded 10 new cases on Saturday, the agency confirmed eight more cases on Sunday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 30.

The government of Lagos state, southwest Nigeria, Sunday directed public officers from Grade levels 1 to 12 to stay at home for the next 14 days over coronavirus (COVID-19). Governor Sanwo-Olu gave the directive via a live broadcast as part of precautionary measures to help reduce the spread of coronavirus in the state.

5. Pastor Adeboye Reveals What God Told Him About Coronavirus

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has said that coronavirus will never go away but will only subside. Speaking via a live broadcast, Adeboye said God had revealed to him at the beginning of this year that the world would go on a compulsory holiday.

Bishop David Oyedepo of the Living Faith Tabernacle has said that the cure for coronavirus will be out this week. The clergyman made this known while delivering a sermon on Sunday. According to him, “only the help of God can save Nigeria and Africa in a while from this Pandemic.”

Rangers International stars Ifeanyi George and Emmanuel Ogbu died on Sunday in a motor accident while travelling to Lagos state. George was said to have died on the spot after the car the players were traveling in ran into a lorry along the Onitsha-Agbor-Benin road.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed a new case of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). NCDC announced this via its Twitter handle on Sunday.

9. Oyedepo Reveals When Cure For Coronavirus Will Be Out

Bishop David Oyedepo of the Living Faith Tabernacle has said that the cure for coronavirus will be out this week. The clergyman made this known while delivering a sermon on Sunday. According to him, “only the help of God can save Nigeria and Africa in a while from this Pandemic.”

10. Former Manchester United Star Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Former Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini has tested positive for coronavirus in China where he plays in the Chinese Super League. The Belgium international returned to China on Friday to join up with his club Shandong Luneng FC. Fellaini broke the news on his Instagram page saying: ”Dear friends, I have been tested for coronavirus and my test result is positive. Currently, I am back in China and being treated in the hospital. I can assure you that everything is fine for me now.”

That’s the roundup of the top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines this morning. More Nigerian newspapers headlines are available on Concise News website.