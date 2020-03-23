NCDC Confirms Five New Cases Of Coronavirus In Nigeria

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed five new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country, bringing the total number of cases to 35.
The NCDC, on Monday, said that the new cases included two in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), two in Lagos state and one in Edo state.
According to the agency, two of the cases are returning travellers from the United Kingdom.
The statement reads: “Five new cases of #COVID19 have been confirmed in Nigeria: two in FCT, two in Lagos and one in Edo.
“Two cases are returning travellers from the UK. As of 09:45 am on 23rd of March, there are 35 confirmed cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria. Two have been discharged.”
This new development brings cases in Lagos to 24, FCT – 6, Ogun- 2, Ekiti- 1, Oyo- 1, Edo- 1.
For a breakdown of cases by states in real time, please see https://t.co/zQrpNeOfet
Currently;
Lagos- 24
FCT- 6
Ogun- 2
Ekiti- 1
Oyo- 1
Edo- 1
Total: 35 confirmed cases#COVID19Nigeria
