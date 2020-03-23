Latest Coronavirus Update For Today, Monday, March 23rd, 2020

Welcome to the coverage of the latest coronavirus (COVID-19) update for today Monday, March 23rd, 2020, on Concise News.

Nollywood Stars React As Atiku’s Son Tests Positive

Kate Henshaw and Banky W have thanked former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar for announcing that his son had tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19) on Sunday. Atiku, who was Nigeria’s vice president between 1999 and 2007, announced in a tweet on his verified handle that “my son has tested positive to coronavirus.”

Atiku’s Son Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar on Sunday said his son had tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19). Atiku, who was Nigeria’s vice president between 1999 and 2007, made this known in a tweet on his verified handle hours after the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) had confirmed a COVID-19 case in Abuja.

Nigeria Records 18 COVID-19 Cases In Two Days

Africa’s most populous nation, Nigeria, has confirmed 18 COVID-19 cases in two days, with the Governor of Lagos state directing government employees to stay at home for the next 14 days. While the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) recorded 10 new cases on Saturday, the agency confirmed eight more cases on Sunday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 30.

Oyedepo Reveals When Cure For Coronavirus Will Be Out

Bishop David Oyedepo of the Living Faith Tabernacle has said that the cure for coronavirus will be out this week. The clergyman made this known while delivering a sermon on Sunday. According to him, “only the help of God can save Nigeria and Africa in a while from this Pandemic.”

Pastor Adeboye Reveals What God Told Him About Coronavirus

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has said that coronavirus will never go away but will only subside. Speaking via a live broadcast, Adeboye said God had revealed to him at the beginning of this year that the world would go on a compulsory holiday.

Former Manchester United Star Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Former Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini has tested positive for coronavirus in China where he plays in the Chinese Super League. The Belgium international returned to China on Friday to join up with his club Shandong Luneng FC. Fellaini broke the news on his Instagram page saying: ”Dear friends, I have been tested for coronavirus and my test result is positive. Currently, I am back in China and being treated in the hospital. I can assure you that everything is fine for me now.

Ghana Records First Coronavirus Death, Shuts Borders

The government of Ghana has disclosed that a coronavirus (COVID-19) victim has died after his sample tested positive for the virus, Concise News reports. The 61-year-old Lebanese male trader, who is a resident in Kumasi, was said to be unwell and reported to a health facility with fever (temp 39.4 degrees Celcius), and cough. His case, which was the 11th confirmed infection in the country, was reported on Thursday, March 19.

Italy Records 793 Deaths Within 24 Hours

Seven hundred and ninety-three people died of the coronavirus in Italy on Saturday, taking the country’s total deaths from the pandemic to 4,825. The figure represents the highest day-to-day rise in the number of deaths. Infection rose by 6,557 to 53578 within the same period.

