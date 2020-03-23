Ex-World Boxing Champion Lopez To ‘Retire For Good’

Former world boxing champion, Juan Manuel López Rivera, often known as Juanma Lopez, has announced his decision to hang up the gloves after 15 years of activeness in the ring.

Concise News reports that the Puerto Rican athlete who won world championships at 122 and 126 pounds, has restated that he will not return to the ring.

“I’m not going to put on the gloves anymore,” says López, 36, to Carlos Gonzalez as per Boxing Scene.

“I am not the same as I was before. The time has come to take care of my health, be with my family and watch over my children.”

López enjoyed a hugely successful amateur career that included representing Puerto Rico during the Athens 2004 Olympics.

His first headline opportunity happened in 2008 when he challenged Mexican Daniel Ponce de León and was crowned champion with a knockout in the initial round.

After five successful defences, he rose to 126 to challenged Steven Luevano in 2010. That duel meant López added a second world title to his collection.

However, Mexican Orlando Salido ruined the Hall of Fame plans of Lopez when he secured two technical knockouts against a fellow North American.

Since then, Lopez’s career suffered ups and downs that culminated in a draw against Emiliano Martín García in May 2019 without reaching the goal of obtaining a third world belt.

“I was playing boxer again because there were plans, but they didn’t happen.

“Boxing has a system that is subject to what television executives want. They wanted me to do one or two fights to show I wasn’t retired and to check if it was a possibility.

“There was talk of facing Yuriorkis Gamboa, but everything was up in the air. It may be one that everyone wanted to see, but if television does not care, it won’t happen,” López told Carlos Gonzalez.

“I’m not going to play boxer anymore. I am 36 years old, I know the business and decided it’s better to dedicate myself to what I am doing.”

López is currently focused on several projects. He has a group of clients as their personal trainer, in addition to training others to also offer these services.