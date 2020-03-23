Eko Hotel Announces Partial Closure Over Coronavirus

Popular Lagos hangout Eko Hotel & Suites has announced a partial suspension of its services over the outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Concise News reports.

In a statement on Sunday, the hotel said it will temporarily close down at least seven of its services.

According to the statement, the hotel’s spa, gym, pool, conference and banquet facilities will also be temporarily closed.

The hotel said some of its other services would be available for use.

“It is with great difficulty, but with the safety of YOU and our community in mind, that we have made the decision to temporarily close our Eko Suites Hotel, Eko Gardens Hotel, 88 Restaurant, Lagos Irish Pub, Sky Restaurant, My Thai Restaurant, Red Chinese Restaurant, Crossroads, the spa, gym, pool, and conference and banquet facilities,” the statement read.

“However, part of Eko Signature and Eko Hotel, as well as Kuramo Sports Cafe, Calabash Bar, Lagoon Breeze, 1415 Seafood and Steakhouse are still operational.

“We urge you to take the necessary precautionary steps advised by the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in staying safe, as we fight COVID-19 together!”

Eko Suites Hotel, Eko Gardens Hotel, 88 Restaurant, Lagos Irish Pub, Sky Restaurant, My Thai Restaurant, Red Chinese Restaurant, Crossroads, the Spa, Gym, Pool, and Conference and Banquet facilities are temporarily closed.

— Eko Hotels & Suites (@EkoHotels) March 22, 2020

Nigeria has confirmed 30 cases of the novel coronavirus and authorities at the federal and state level have taken several measures to curb the spread of the virus.

Such measures include travel ban, closure of schools and international airports, suspension of events, as well as restrictions on large gatherings, irrespective of its nature.