Coronavirus: UEFA Postpone Champions League, Europa League Finals Indefinitely

As Europe and the world battle the Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, UEFA have decided to postpone the Champions League and Europa League finals without announcing alternative dates.

Concise News reports that the two finals were originally set for May 30 in Istanbul for the Champions League and May 27 in the Polish city of Gdansk for the Europa League.

The final of the Women’s Champions League due to be held in Vienna has also been postponed.

“As a result of the COVID-19 crisis in Europe, UEFA has today formally taken the decision to postpone the following matches, originally scheduled for May 2020 – the UEFA Women’s Champions League Final; UEFA Europa League Final and Final of the UEFA Champions League,” a UEFA statement read.

“No decision has yet been made on rearranged dates. The working group, established last week as a result of the conference call among the stakeholders of European football, which was chaired by UEFA President, Aleksander Ceferin, will analyse the options available.

“The group has already begun its examination of the calendar. Announcements will be made in due course.”

Meanwhile, sometimes in June is being mooted as dates for the Champions League and Europa League finals.

The Coronavirus has shaken up and is shaking up the world of football, but there could be even further changes to come.