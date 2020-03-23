Coronavirus: Top Islamic Scholar Mufti Menk Reveals COVID-19 Status

Popular Islamic Scholar, Mufti Menk, has said that he has tested negative for the coronavirus disease (covid-19).
Concise News reports that despite him being declared disease-free, the Zimbabwean preacher stated that he is staying at home, urging people to do the same.
Furthermore, the 44-year-old enjoined people to “draw closer to The Almighty” in this “time of test”.
As of 23 March, more than 341,000 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in 192 countries and territories, resulting in more than 14,700 deaths and 99,000 recoveries.
See Menk’s messages on his verified Facebook page below:
