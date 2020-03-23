Coronavirus: Serie A Giants’ Squad Finally Exit Quarantine

In the Italian Serie A, Inter Milan players have shown no coronavirus (covid-19) symptoms and can now leave their abode after a period of quarantine.

Concise News reports that Inter’s entire squad had been quarantined for the past two weeks following their closed-doors defeat to Juventus in the Derby d’Italia on March 8.

However, according to Calciomercato.com, none showed symptoms of covid-19 during that time.

They will not be able to resume training until the current ban on footballing activity in Italy is lifted.

Cannavaro says return of Serie A could take two months

In related news, Guangzhou Evergrande coach Fabio Cannavaro has claimed it could take “two more months” before Serie A may resume.

The former Italy skipper and World Cup winner has compared the situation to the one he experienced in China, where it took four months until sports activities were scheduled to resume.

Serie A was suspended completely on March 9, one day after the Derby d’Italia match between his former club Juventus and third-placed Inter and Cannavaro is still worried about the current situation in Italy.

“I give an example,” he told Radio Rai.

“I left China on January 5 and the sports activities start on April 1, so that’s four months.

“In my opinion, the situation is very delicate, and I think it will take another two months. I hope it will be before, but it will be complicated.

“The journey goes on, but it takes time. I’m a little worried about Italy, every day there are new restrictions.

“Someone should decide to really make everyone stay at home for a couple of weeks.”

In Europe, Italy has moved to stop all domestic travel, as the country’s death toll from covid-19 climbed past 5,400.