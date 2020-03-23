Kate Henshaw and Banky W have thanked former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar for announcing that his son had tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19) on Sunday.

Atiku, who was Nigeria’s vice president between 1999 and 2007, announced in a tweet on his verified handle that “my son has tested positive to coronavirus.”

He also noted that the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) had been informed. This was hours after the agency had confirmed a COVID-19 case in Abuja.

Atiku tweeted: “@NCDCGov has been duly informed, and he has been moved to Gwagwalada Specialist Teaching Hospital in Abuja for treatment and management. I will appreciate it if you have him in your prayers. Stay safe, coronavirus is real.”

Many Nigerians took to Twitter to console Atiku, who ran against President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2019 presidential race.

In her reaction, Henshaw, a veteran actress, said Atiku had proved her wrong by being “honest”.

“May God heal him! Thank you for your honesty. I have been proved wrong,” the actress tweeted.

As for Banky W, he said: “We pray for his speedy recovery by God’s grace. Thank you for your openness. People need to know that it is a viral infection and not necessarily a death sentence. May God heal our land and keep us all.”

Africa’s most populous nation confirmed 18 COVID-19 cases in two days, with the Governor of Lagos state directing government employees to stay at home for the next 14 days.

While the NCDC recorded 10 new cases on Saturday, the agency confirmed eight more cases on Sunday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 30.

Breakdown of cases by states (as of Sunday evening):

Lagos- 22

FCT- 4

Ogun- 2

Ekiti- 1

Oyo- 1