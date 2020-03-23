The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Monday confirmed the country’s first death from coronavirus pandemic.

The deceased, a former managing director of the Petroleum Products Marketing Company (PPMC), Suleiman Achumugu, died at 2am on Monday.

According to NCDC, the 67-year-old had recently returned from a medical trip to United Kingdom after which he exhibited symptoms of the virus.

His case was reported to the NCDC and his blood specimen was taken for a test.

Achumugu tested positive and was evacuated to the specialist hospital, Gwagwalada, Abuja, but died while receiving treatment.