By - 2 hours on March 23, 2020
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Monday confirmed the country’s first death from coronavirus pandemic.

The deceased, a former managing director of the Petroleum Products Marketing Company (PPMC), Suleiman Achumugu, died at 2am on Monday.

According to NCDC, the 67-year-old had recently returned from a medical trip to United Kingdom after which he exhibited symptoms of the virus.

His case was reported to the NCDC and his blood specimen was taken for a test.

Achumugu tested positive and was evacuated to the specialist hospital, Gwagwalada, Abuja, but died while receiving treatment.

 

 

