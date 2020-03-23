Coronavirus: Nigeria May Use Police, Military For Contact Tracing

Nigeria’s minister of information, Lai Mohammed, says the country would use the police the military for contact tracing as coronavirus cases rise.

Mohammed, during a media briefing in Abuja on Monday, said the government will not hesitate to take tough measures in combating the virus.

“We should be ready for tougher measures. The forms they will take will be out from the end of today or tomorrow. But Nigerians should be ready for tougher measures,” he said.

“If we don’t do proper contact tracing, the figure will multiply every five days. Nigerians must take ownership of this initiative.

“We won’t hesitate to use whatever measure to ensure that you do not endanger other Nigerians. Containment is very cheaper than cure.

“A few people have helped. If you know you traveled recently, give yourself up to relevant agencies.

“If the situation warrants, we may be forced to use the police and the military for contact tracing. The police are already working on that. We don’t want the figure we have now to multiply. We should work towards containment which is cheaper.”

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Monday confirmed the country’s first death from coronavirus pandemic.

The deceased, a former managing director of the Petroleum Products Marketing Company (PPMC), Suleiman Achumugu, died at 2am on Monday.