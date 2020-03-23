Coronavirus: ‘Lawmakers Shun Screening At Airports’

Abba Kyari, the Chief of staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, says some members of the National Assembly refuse to be screened for coronavirus at the airport.

In a letter directed to the leadership of the National Assembly, Kyari requested that the leaders direct their members to subject to screening, so as to contain the disease.

The letter read “It has been brought to the honourable minister of health recently reported to this office that some members of the house of representatives are refusing to subject themselves to medical screening at airports,” the letter read.

“As you are aware, these airport screenings are our primary line of defense and refusal by any citizen to subject to these tests is a threat to our nation.

“Accordingly, you are kindly requested to direct all members of the house of representatives who returned to Nigeria from foreign trips to report themselves to the nearest NCDC test centre with immediate effect.”

Meanwhile, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Monday confirmed the country’s first death from coronavirus pandemic.

The deceased, a former managing director of the Petroleum Products Marketing Company (PPMC), Suleiman Achumugu, died at 2am on Monday.

According to NCDC, the 67-year-old had recently returned from a medical trip to United Kingdom after which he exhibited symptoms of the virus.