Coronavirus: Lagos Police Boss Orders Release Of Minor Offenders

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, has ordered the immediate release of minor offenders as part of the measure to curtail the spread of coronavirus pandemic.

Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Bala Elkana, made this known in a statement on Saturday.,

According to Elkana, the police boss directed all Divisional Police Officers to release minor offenders in their custody.

He said the police chief in compliance with the guidelines and directives issued by the government would enforce the ban.

The statement read, “To that effect, the command has deployed adequate resources across the state to ensure that the orders are fully obeyed. The order imposed bans on social gatherings such as weddings, naming ceremonies, burials, parties, clubs and religious gatherings of people more than 20.

“Commercial vehicles carrying passengers above capacity (overloading) are also part of this order. Members of the public are encouraged to avoid overcrowding themselves at bus stops, market places, business places and scene of incidents.”

Odumosu urged people to obey the safety regulations put in place, noting that the command had rolled out its medical team to market places for awareness creation and police detention facilities to ensure the safety of suspects.

He said, “The Commissioner of Police has ordered the immediate release of suspects arrested for minor offences as part of preventive measures. Together we can prevent the spread of COVID-19.”