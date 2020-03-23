With increase in the number of reported cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) Filmhouse and Genesis cinemas have announced the temporary shutdown of operations.

Concise News reports that the Lagos state government had earlier restricted social and religious gatherings of more than twenty people.

In a statement on Sunday, Filmone announced the closure on their official Twitter handle.

The statement read “In response to state government advice concerning the spread of COVID-19. we are temporarily closing all of our Lagos cinemas to ensure the maximum safety of our guests and staff,” it said.

“We look forward to welcoming you with the best possible cinema experience as soon as things return to normal.

“In the meantime, continue to follow the recommended guidelines for hygiene and social distancing in order to keep yourself, family, and friends safe and healthy.

Also, Genesis Cinemas announced that it has suspended operations across all of its sites in the commercial city.

“We’ve been monitoring the developments with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). At Genesis Cinemas, our top priority is the health and safety of our customers and team members,” it added.

“In the light of the most recent information available, we are taking precautionary measures to temporarily suspend all operations at our Lagos sites effective immediately.

“As this is an evolving situation, we will keep you updated and we look forward to welcoming you back soon with the best cinema experience.”

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Monday confirmed the country’s first death from coronavirus.