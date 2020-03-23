Sabrina Dhowre, the wife of Idris Elba, British movie star, has also tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19)

Concise News reports that this comes barely a week after Elba publicly declared that he tested positive to the virus.

Speaking during an interview with Oprah Winfrey, on ‘Oprah Talks COVID-19,’ an Apple TV+ series focusing on the pandemic, Dhowre said she couldn’t stay away from her husband.

“As soon as I heard that Idris was potentially exposed. I was on my way anyway and I wanted to be with him, I think that’s an instinct as a wife you just want to go and take care,” she said.

“We didn’t change the way we interacted. I could have made a decision to put myself in a separate room or maybe stay away and I’m sure people are making those decisions, they’re tough decisions to make. But I made the decision to want to be with him and still touch him.”

Commenting on the series, Winfery said “Like millions of people all over the world, I’ve been staying safer at home for over a week now. I know a lot of people are feeling stressed, overwhelmed, and uncertain.”