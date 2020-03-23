Coronavirus: I Miss Basketball – LeBron James

American basketball and Los Angeles Lakers star, LeBron James, has said that he misses playing competitive basketball amid the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak.

Concise News reports that penultimate Thursday, the National Basketball Association (NBA) suspended the season indefinitely after Utah Jazz center, Rudy Gobert tested positive for the dreaded virus.

During an Instagram Live Q&A on Thursday, James said that while he is enjoying spending time with his family, he is disappointed that he is not doing what he knows how best in March, which is playing basketball with his teammates:

“Am I enjoying the break? No. No. I miss playing (the) ball. I miss doing what I do. I miss being in front of the Laker faithful, I miss being in front of the opposing fans when I’m on the road.

“You know, we was (sic) at a point in the season where we were hitting our stride, you know, gearing up towards the playoffs, but the good thing about is that I’m getting a lot of family time. Time that I would never be able to get at this point in the season. But I love what I do, man.

“Everything is in place when we’re all doing what we gotta do.”

There are 34,354 cases of coronavirus across the US. Covid-19, the disease caused by coronavirus, has killed at least 414 people across all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, Puerto Rico, and the US Virgin Islands.

As of Monday, more than 349,000 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in over 190 countries and territories, resulting in more than 15,300 deaths and over 100,000 recoveries.