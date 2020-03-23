Coronavirus: Football Legend Maldini Reveals When He’ll Recover From Disease

AC Milan Director, Paolo Maldini has assured that he and son Daniel are feeling “fine” and expect to be rid of coronavirus disease (covid-19) “within a week”.

Concise News reports that Paolo and Daniel were confirmed to have tested positive for COVID-19 recently, and the Rossoneri legend has now issued an update on their condition.

“With this video I wanted to thank all those people who expressed via social media and messages their love and also their concern for my and my son’s health,” he said.

“We’re fine, we should be able to rid ourselves of this virus within a week. Thanks for your affection, which is truly never lacking.

“I also want to thank all those doctors, nurses, health workers, civil guards and law enforcement officers who are facing this emergency with the utmost professionalism and huge courage.

“Once again, you make us feel proud to be Italian. Thanks again.”

In Europe, Italy has moved to stop all domestic travel, as the country’s death toll from covid-19 climbed past 5,400.

As of 23 March, more than 358,000 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in over 190 countries and territories, resulting in more than 15,400 deaths and over 100,000 recoveries.