Home » Coronavirus: Ex-Hollywood Producer Tests Positive In Prison

Coronavirus: Ex-Hollywood Producer Tests Positive In Prison

By - 44 mins on March 23, 2020
Weinstein

Weinstein was led out of the police station in handcuffs/Reuters

Harvey Weinstein, the Hollywood producer sentenced to 23 years in prison for rape and sexual assault, has tested positive for coronavirus.

Weinstein, 67, is now in isolation, according to Michael Powers, president of the New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association.

Weinstein, whose lawyers have vowed to appeal against his conviction, is being held at Wende Correctional Facility near Buffalo in upstate New York.

It is understood that two prisoners at the facility tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday, according to a report by Reuters news agency.

Powers, it was reported, said that several members of staff had been quarantined, expressing concern for corrections officers who he claims lack proper protective equipment.

whatsapp
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)

John Andah is a fine-grained journalist. He has been a member of the fourth estate for a decade. He loves the smell of a good lead, and has a penchant for finding out something nobody else knows. John is Senior Assistant Editor at Concise News.

Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.
Add Concise To Homescreen.