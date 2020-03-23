Harvey Weinstein, the Hollywood producer sentenced to 23 years in prison for rape and sexual assault, has tested positive for coronavirus.

Weinstein, 67, is now in isolation, according to Michael Powers, president of the New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association.

Weinstein, whose lawyers have vowed to appeal against his conviction, is being held at Wende Correctional Facility near Buffalo in upstate New York.

It is understood that two prisoners at the facility tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday, according to a report by Reuters news agency.

Powers, it was reported, said that several members of staff had been quarantined, expressing concern for corrections officers who he claims lack proper protective equipment.