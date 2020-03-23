Coronavirus: Chinese Government Should Be Fined- Toke Makinwa

Nigeria media personality Toke Makinwa is of the opinion that the Chinese government be fined for the coronavirus pandemic.

Concise News reports that over 300,000 cases of the disease have been recorded globally since it broke out in Wuhan, China.

In series of tweets on Monday, Makinwa said the outbreak of the disease would have been curtailed, if it broke out in Africa.

“If this outbreak started in Africa, the way they would have contained it, the way they’ll ban and close their borders to anything coming from Africa,” she wrote.

“It’s just unfair. People losing jobs, their lives, conspiracy or not, lab or market in Wuhan. This is insane. Not to even lie, I’m low-key mad at China.

“The world should fine them when all of this is over. The world is paying dearly for it. Stop eating certain animals!

“Everyone is feeling the craziness, a lot of people have been laid off from work, a lot of companies downsizing and restructuring, this bites, crazy times ahead.”

If this outbreak started in Africa, the way they would have contained it, the way they’ll ban and close their borders to anything coming from Africa, it’s just unfair, people losing jobs, their lives, conspiracy or not, lab or market in wuhan, this is insane. — Toke Makinwa (@tokstarr) March 23, 2020

Not to even lie i am low key mad at china, the whole world should fine them when all of this is over, the whole world is paying dearly for it. Stop eating certain animals #Sigh — Toke Makinwa (@tokstarr) March 23, 2020

Meanwhile, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Monday confirmed the country’s first death from coronavirus pandemic.

The deceased, a former managing director of the Petroleum Products Marketing Company (PPMC), Suleiman Achumugu, died at 2am on Monday.

According to NCDC, the 67-year-old had recently returned from a medical trip to United Kingdom after which he exhibited symptoms of the virus.