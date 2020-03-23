Coronavirus: Chelsea’s Hudson-Odoi Recovers

In the English Premier League (EPL), Chelsea have confirmed that Callum Hudson-Odoi is “feeling fine and back to his usual self” after his COVID-19 diagnosis two weeks ago.

Concise News reports that Hudson-Odoi tested positive for coronavirus on March 13 and subsequently went into self-isolation while Chelsea deep-cleaned their training complex.

Although their statement does not categorically state the England winger has undergone a negative test, the Blues assured he was on the mend, to the extent he was “hard at work training at home”.

The 19-year-old has scored three goals in 25 games for the Europa League holders this season.

Fatih Terim has coronavirus

In related news, Galatasaray boss Fatih Terim says he is in “good hands” after testing positive for coronavirus.

Fatih has no known health problems but, at 66 years of age, is considered delicate to fight the disease.

“According to test results today, my coronavirus result was positive,” he tweeted.

“I’m in good hands at the hospital. Don’t worry. I’ll make another announcement as soon as possible.”