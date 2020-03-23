Coronavirus: Buhari Finally Addresses Nigerians On Coronavirus

President Muhammad Buhari has asked Nigerians to protect themselves from the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic in the country.
Buhari made this known in a short address to Nigerians on Sunday posted on Twitter by his Personal Assistant on New Media, Bashir Ahmad.
In a 23-second video, president Buhari said he was working with the Ministry of Health and the coronavirus task force to protect Nigerians.
He said, “We are working with [Federal] Ministry of Health (@FMoHNigeria) on protecting our citizens from COVID-19, as a government, this is now a key priority for us”. — President @MBuhari on #coronavirus pandemic. #COVID19Nigeria.”
Concise News reports that as at 05:28 pm on the 22nd of March, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) had confirmed 30 cases of COVID-19 in the country.
“We are working with [Federal] Ministry of Health (@FMoHNigeria) on protecting our citizens from #COVIDー19, as a government, this is now a key priority for us”. – President @MBuhari on #coronavirus pandemic. #COVID19Nigeria pic.twitter.com/5keAD7Wgv4
— Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) March 22, 2020
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.