Coronavirus: Buhari Finally Addresses Nigerians On Coronavirus

President Muhammad Buhari has asked Nigerians to protect themselves from the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic in the country.

Buhari made this known in a short address to Nigerians on Sunday posted on Twitter by his Personal Assistant on New Media, Bashir Ahmad.

In a 23-second video, president Buhari said he was working with the Ministry of Health and the coronavirus task force to protect Nigerians.

He said, “We are working with [Federal] Ministry of Health (@FMoHNigeria) on protecting our citizens from COVID-19, as a government, this is now a key priority for us”. — President @MBuhari on #coronavirus pandemic. #COVID19Nigeria.”

Concise News reports that as at 05:28 pm on the 22nd of March, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) had confirmed 30 cases of COVID-19 in the country.