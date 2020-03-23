Nigeria’s First Lady, Aisha Buhari, wants the country to be locked down to prevent further spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

The wife of President Muhammadu Buhari made this known in a post on her verified Facebook page after the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed five more Covid-19 cases in the country.

“It is commendable that state governors have closed down schools; however, this could be counterproductive if parents are still going to work. We should not isolate students and expose their parents.

Let us remember that they will meet at home. #TotalLockDown#StayAtHome,” she posted.

The NCDC, on Monday, said that the new cases included two in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), two in Lagos state and one in Edo state.

“Five new cases of #COVID19 have been confirmed in Nigeria: two in FCT, two in Lagos and one in Edo,” the agency tweeted.

“Two cases are returning travellers from the UK. As of 09:45 am on 23rd of March, there are 35 confirmed cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria. Two have been discharged.”

Breakdown of cases by states (as of Monday morning):

Lagos – 25

FCT – 6

Ogun – 2

Ekiti – 1

Oyo – 1

Edo – 1

Meanwhile, no fewer than 341,000 people have contracted Covid-19 worldwide and more than 14,700 have died, according to a tally by John Hopkins University.