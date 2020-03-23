Coronavirus: Aisha Buhari Sends Message To Atiku

The wife of the President of Nigeria, Aisha Buhari, on Monday, sent a message of strength and prayer to the former Vice-President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar.
Atiku, on his verified Twitter page, late Sunday night confirmed that his son had tested positive for Coronavirus.
Atiku didn’t give the name of his son that contracted the virus but he confirmed that the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, had been duly informed.
He, however, called on Nigerians to pray for his son’s quick recovery.
“My son has tested positive to the #coronavirus. Nigeria’s Centre for Disease Control has been duly informed, and he has been moved to Gwagwalada Specialist Teaching Hospital in Abuja for treatment and management.
“I will appreciate it if you have him in your prayers. Stay safe, coronavirus is real,” Atiku tweeted.
However, in a message of strength to the 2019 Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Aisha Buhari said: “Your Excellency, It’s with deep sense of concern that I extend my sincere prayers towards the quick recovery of your dear son. Allah renu en Amin.”
