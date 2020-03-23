Coronavirus: Access Bank Closes Branch In Lagos

Access Bank on Monday closed its branch in Ligali Ayorinde, Victoria Island, Lagos, after a visitor tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).

Concise News reports that the individual, whose identity was not disclosed by the company, visited Access Bank when he was symptom-free.

The bank in a statement on Monday noted that the patient was being treated at the Isolation Centre in Yaba, Lagos.

“We have confirmed that an individual who visited our Ligali Ayorinde branch on Monday 16th March 2020, has tested positive for coronavirus,” the bank said.

“He was symptom-free as at the time of the t and he is currently being monitored at an Isolation Centre in Yaba.”

The bank called on those who may have come in contact with the infected person to self-isolate as the bank begins disinfection of the affected branch.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Monday confirmed the country’s first death from coronavirus.

The deceased, a former managing director of the Petroleum Products Marketing Company (PPMC), Suleiman Achumugu, died at 2am on Monday.

According to NCDC, the 67-year-old had recently returned from a medical trip to United Kingdom after which he exhibited symptoms of the virus.

The 1st #COVID19 death in Nigeria has been recorded. The case was a 67 year old male who returned home following medical treatment in UK He had underlying medical conditions- multiple myeloma & diabetes & was undergoing chemotherapy Our thoughts are with his family pic.twitter.com/A7STOjTQeW — NCDC (@NCDCgov) March 23, 2020

Meanwhile, no fewer than 341,000 people have contracted COVID-19 worldwide and more than 14,700 have died, according to a tally by John Hopkins University.