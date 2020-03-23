CAN Makes Shocking Revelations On Coronavirus Outbreak

The president of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Rev Samson Ayokunle says “man’s arrogance and disobedience to God” triggered the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic.

In a sermon transmitted on New Frontier TV, Ayokunle said pride against God was as a result of technological advancement.

“As in the case of the children of Israel in this passage, the arrogance of man against God and lawfully constituted authority led to God’s anger and judgment over the people,” he said.

“People say anything today against God and against the word of God. The Holy Scriptures injunctions, which are God’s commands, no longer matter before us. We query the validity of the word of God and equally deliberately act against it. All practices that would make us worship God we reject or abandon under the guise of fundamental human rights.

“In some advanced nations, anything about God must not be mentioned in any public event neither can people worship God nor share the gospel with their neighbours. Doing so is an offence. This pride and arrogance against God came because of advancement in technology. We feel we can do many things without God and thus become ‘god’ to ourselves. Technological advancement should make us to reference God the more because he is the revealer of knowledge.”