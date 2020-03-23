Biafra: Nnamdi Kanu’s Counsel Urges Ndigbo To Stay At Home Amid Coronavirus

As the world intensifies its battle against the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the Special Counsel to Nnamdi Kanu and the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Aloy Ejimakor, has asked Igbo people of Nigeria to “go home and lock your doors”, Concise News reports.

The outspoken legal practitioner enjoined his tribesmen to adhere to the social-distancing guidelines.

He as well went scriptural in offering his advice.

Confirmed cases of coronavirus in Nigeria now stands 36 as at the time of publishing this report.

As of Monday more than 360,000 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in over 190 countries and territories, resulting in more than 15,400 deaths and over 100,000 recoveries.

