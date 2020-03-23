Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar on Sunday said his son had tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Atiku, who was Nigeria’s vice president between 1999 and 2007, made this known in a tweet on his verified handle hours after the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) had confirmed a COVID-19 case in Abuja.

“My son has tested positive to coronavirus. @NCDCGov has been duly informed, and he has been moved to Gwagwalada Specialist Teaching Hospital in Abuja for treatment and management. I will appreciate it if you have him in your prayers. Stay safe, coronavirus is real,” he tweeted.

My son has tested positive to coronavirus. @NCDCGov has been duly informed, and he has been moved to Gwagwalada Specialist Teaching Hospital in Abuja for treatment and management. I will appreciate it if you have him in your prayers. Stay safe, coronavirus is real. -AA — Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) March 22, 2020

Africa’s most populous nation confirmed 18 COVID-19 cases in two days, with the Governor of Lagos state directing government employees to stay at home for the next 14 days.

While the NCDC recorded 10 new cases on Saturday, the agency confirmed eight more cases on Sunday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 30.

Breakdown of cases by states (as of Sunday evening):

Lagos- 22

FCT- 4

Ogun- 2

Ekiti- 1

Oyo- 1